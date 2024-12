FERRY SERVICES BETWEEN Dublin and Holyhead have been cancelled due to infrastructure damage at the Welsh port caused by Storm Darragh.

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line have cancelled all voyages to and from Holyhead today and tomorrow’s early sailings have also been cancelled.

The cancellations and consequent delays come at a very busy time of year as Christmas approaches.

Irish Ferries customers can check the status of their sailings here. Stena Line passengers can check their sailings here.

🚨WEATHER DISRUPTION🚨



Are you travelling in the coming days? If so, there may be some disruption to our services due to Storm Darragh.



Passengers will be notified by SMS/email if their crossing is affected by the adverse weather.https://t.co/ADSJ9bl2Ak pic.twitter.com/sHmAN9qYRl — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

Storm Darragh battered Ireland and the UK with powerful winds over the weekend, with Status Red wind warnings being issued in both countries.

Wales was hit particularly hard by the storm.

Irish Road Haulage Association president Ger Hyland told RTÉ radio today that some of his members have trucks waiting for trailers on both sides of the Irish Sea.

“This is something that’s part of living on an island,” he said. “We just have to get on with it and we live with it.”

“But it’s not easy on our members,” he said, explaining that “for the next two days the trucks are going to be idle”.

The delays will have a knock-on effect on supply chains for days to come as costs mount for drivers and their employers.