FIANNA FÁIL IS to hold a special Ard Fheis today in Dublin to debate and vote on the draft Programme for Government.

Party leader Micheál Martin will present the draft document to voting members and formally propose the plan for approval.

Members will have an opportunity to contribute to the debate on the new programme before votes takes place.

Similarly, Fine Gael kicked off its ratification process in Dublin on Friday night. The party is holding five regional events for members, the first of which was held in Stillorgan.

At each event there is a presentation on the draft programme from members of the negotiating team, and a questions and answers session. Party leader Simon Harris is due to attend some of the events.

While Fianna Fáil’s votes and results will be known today, Fine Gael members will be voting at each meeting and the results won’t be known until Monday.

The party operates an electoral college voting system, which means the total vote of the parliamentary party will count for 55%, the members vote will count for 30%, and the vote of councillors will count for 15%.

The Programme for Government, which essentially sets out what this new government aims to achieve over the next five years, was published on Thursday after being agreed upon by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Regional Independents and the Healy-Raes.

The document sets out how the rotating Taoiseach arrangement will work, with Micheál Martin holding the office until 16 November 2027.

It also commits the government to delivering five budgets with a general election called no sooner than after the enactment of the principal measures to be announced in the final budget in late 2029.

Some unhappy backbenchers

It’s not all smooth sailing for the party leaders this weekend.

A number of backbench TDs in both parties are understood to be unhappy with the concessions made to the Independents in government, in terms of the junior and super junior ministries they have managed to secure.

One Fianna Fáil TD told The Journal that they felt the Independents got “too good” a deal, noting that they also managed to get Verona Murphy elected as the Ceann Comhairle.

The TD questioned why the two parties gave up so many jobs to the Independents, stating that the numbers were in their party’s favour. They said other backbenchers were displeased, particularly as junior ministries could have seen people within the party elevated.

A Fine Gael TD said: “Two super juniors and three juniors as well as Ceann Comhairle is too much.”

Once the two parties ratify the document, the next step is the job of nominating the next Taoiseach.

The Dáil is due to resume on Wednesday, where Martin will be nominated and voted in as Taoiseach.