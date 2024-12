FIANNA FÁIL TD Malcolm Byrne has questioned his party’s decision to back Verona Murphy ahead of a vote to elect the next Ceann Comhairle.

Byrne took issue with past remarks made by Murphy – under Dáil privilege – which criticised named councillors, and called on the Independent Wexford TD to apologise to the individuals.

His comments come after his party, Fianna Fáil, and Fine Gael both asked their TDs to vote for Murphy, as part of a government formation deal with the Regional Independents.

“I’ve been firmly of the view that the role of Ceann Comhairle is there to represent members,” he said, speaking to reporters outside Leinster House today.

“They must be fair and impartial and balanced, and I have raised the concern, not just of councillors from County Wexford in Fianna Fáil and other parties, but indeed members more generally, around previous remarks.

“It has to be remembered, Verona Murphy on the floor of the Dáil named a number of councillors in various parties and criticised them. It didn’t allow them the right to respond.”

He said it is the job of the Ceann Comhairle to uphold rules around privilege.

Byrne said that if Murphy wants to demonstrate her impartiality, she should apologise for the remarks.

Today is the first sitting of the 34th Dáil, and electing a Ceann Comhairle is one of the first orders of business.

Murphy is up against outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, fellow Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, and Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The position is filled by a secret ballot of TDs, meaning that the winner is no sure thing.

However, Micheál Martin and Simon Harris’s support for Murphy mean she is well-placed to secure the votes.

They’re looking to go into government together, along with a small group of Independents.

The Regional Independent Group is made up of Sean Canney, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Kevin (‘Boxer’) Moran, Verona Murphy and Gillian Toole.