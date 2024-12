TODAY MARKS THE first sitting of the new Dáil following last month’s general election.

The first order of business for TDs will be the vote for a Ceann Comhairle, who will chair meetings and business in parliament for the coming years.

But there’s some doubt about who will emerge from the secret ballot to take the position.

Outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is seeking re-election, but he’s competing against fellow Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, while their party and Fine Gael have both said they will back neither – instead the outgoing government TDs have been urged to back Independent TD Verona Murphy for the role.

Veteran Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh is the other who has put his name forward.

You can follow along with myself Eoghan Dalton here this morning for updates.

