SENATOR TIMMY DOOLEY has hit out at the “criminal things” that he said defaced his billboards and removed some of his election posters last night.

In a post to Instagram alongside an image of his defaced billboard, Dooley said: “Short message to the criminal things that defaced by billboards and removed some of my poll posters last night – ‘I won’t be intimidated by your actions or those of your masters’”.

Dooley, who is running for election in Clare, has been a senator for Fianna Fáil since 2020. He had previously served as a TD for the constituency from 2007 to 2020.

The billboard was vandalised with red and blue spray paint, with the words ‘DOFUCKALL’ and ‘ÉIRE’ painted on the campaign billboard.

Instagram / Timmy Dooley Instagram / Timmy Dooley / Timmy Dooley

In his post, Dooley continued: “It’s often said that politics is a dirty game but it doesn’t have to be and shouldn’t be! In a democracy people get to choose their representatives at the ballot box after robust debate and careful consideration of the issues.

“It’s disgusting that some play a dirty game to undermine the campaign of others. It begs the question what have they to fear?” he said.

“I will continue to campaign on the issues, meeting people and seeking their support so I can continue to deliver for the people of Clare.”

Campaign posters and billboards have frequently been the target of vandalism. In the run-up to the local and European elections in June, Fianna Fáil councillor Aoife McCooey told The Journal that she had refrained from putting up too many posters as she’d had so many defaced in the past.

“They’ve almost targets. It’s sort of put me off posters,” she said.