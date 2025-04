TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been hospitalised following a public order incident in Bray earlier today.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning in the north Wicklow town.

The teenagers, both male, were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital shortly after the incident.

They are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries, gardaí have said.

It is understood that forensic analysts were at the scene early this morning.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.