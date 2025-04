The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Bordeaux Bègles 43

Ulster 31

WITH THE SUN beaming down on Stade Chaban Delmas, Ulster certainly got into the spirit of this Champions Cup round of 16 clash but they didn’t have enough to shock Bordeaux on their home patch.

Victory for Union Bordeaux Bègles means they will host Munster at this venue next Saturday in what should be a cracking quarter-final.

Richie Murphy’s Ulster played their part in an entertaining and engaging clash in front of 32,215 people in Bordeaux this afternoon, showing plenty of character and class after going 21-0 down in the first half.

They fought back to 21-14 only to concede again on the stroke of half time, yet there was more grit in the second half as they refused to let this glamorous Bordeaux side run away with victory, two further Ulster scores bringing them back to 36-24 with 15 minutes left.

