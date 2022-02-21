#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 February 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Feb 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Thriller Pick

Se7en

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Two detectives, a veteran who is about to retire (Morgan Freeman) and a young cop (Brad Pitt) who just moved to the city with his wife (Gwyneth Paltrow), set out to track down a methodical serial killer who is murdering people according to the seven deadly sins. Directed by David Fincher.

Your Action Fantasy Pick

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

  • FilmFour at 6.45pm on Thursday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

In this sequel, Shredder escapes from prison with help from scientists Baxter Stockman. As the turtles race to track him down to stop his next evil plot, they are also on the run themselves as their existence has been revealed to the police. Directed by Dave Green.

Your French Action Adventure Pick

Restless

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness. Directed by Régis Blondeau.

Your Cheesy Romantic Comedy Pick

Leap Year

  • RTÉ2 at 10pm on Friday

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

Anna (Amy Adams) has decided to travel to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. When she runs into a few setbacks, a local innkeeper (Matthew Goode) agrees to help get her there. But sparks start to fly on their cross-country journey together – will she still get down on one knee when she reaches her beau Dublin? Directed by Anand Tucker.

Your Laugh Out Loud Comedy Pick

Blades of Glory

  • Comedy Central at 7.15pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

After a disruptive fight on the ice, Olympic skaters Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and James MacElroy (Jon Heder) are stripped of their medals and banned from competing in single-male events. The two decide to try to put their animosity aside and team up to compete as an all-male pair. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

