Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Thriller Pick

Se7en

TG4 at 9.30pm today

Two detectives, a veteran who is about to retire (Morgan Freeman) and a young cop (Brad Pitt) who just moved to the city with his wife (Gwyneth Paltrow), set out to track down a methodical serial killer who is murdering people according to the seven deadly sins. Directed by David Fincher.

Your Action Fantasy Pick

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

FilmFour at 6.45pm on Thursday

In this sequel, Shredder escapes from prison with help from scientists Baxter Stockman. As the turtles race to track him down to stop his next evil plot, they are also on the run themselves as their existence has been revealed to the police. Directed by Dave Green.

Your French Action Adventure Pick

Restless

Netflix from Friday

After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness. Directed by Régis Blondeau.

Your Cheesy Romantic Comedy Pick

Leap Year

RTÉ2 at 10pm on Friday

Anna (Amy Adams) has decided to travel to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. When she runs into a few setbacks, a local innkeeper (Matthew Goode) agrees to help get her there. But sparks start to fly on their cross-country journey together – will she still get down on one knee when she reaches her beau Dublin? Directed by Anand Tucker.

Your Laugh Out Loud Comedy Pick

Blades of Glory

Comedy Central at 7.15pm on Saturday

After a disruptive fight on the ice, Olympic skaters Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and James MacElroy (Jon Heder) are stripped of their medals and banned from competing in single-male events. The two decide to try to put their animosity aside and team up to compete as an all-male pair. Directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck.