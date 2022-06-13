#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 June 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.  

Your Action Thriller Pick

Hunter Killer

  • FilmFour at 9pm

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) is on the hunt for a US sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. He must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII. Directed by Donovan Marsh.

Your Documentary Pick

Navalny

  • RTÉ One at 10.15pm on Thursday

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

This fly-on-the-wall documentary follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. Directed by Daniel Roher.

Your Adventure Pick

Spiderhead

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Two inmates (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Your Comedy Pick

Jojo Rabbit

  • RTÉ One at 10.35pm on Friday

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

A lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) has his world view turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic during World War II. Aided only by his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.
Directed by Taika Waititi.

Your Superhero Pick

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

  • Virgin Media Two at 9pm on Saturday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) would love nothing more than to spend his time swinging between skyscrapers and hanging out with Gwen (Emma Stone), but he has a city to protect. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a powerful opponent. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realise that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.

