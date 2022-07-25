Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Legally Blonde
When her ambitious boyfriend breaks up with her because he needs a more “serious” partner, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is determined to get him back. She manages to get into Harvard to pursue a law degree but in her bid to win back her ex she discovers a true passion. Directed by Robert Luketic.
The Gray Man
Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back – and he’ll need all the help he can get. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.
Heat
The fates of a relentless detective (Al Pacino) and a master thief (Robert DeNiro) are linked following a high-stakes heist. Directed by Michael Mann.
Last Night in Soho
Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Directed by Edgar Wright.
Dolittle
In his grief following the loss of his wife, the eccentric Dr Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr), a famed doctor and veterinarian, locked himself away behind the walls of his Manor, with only his animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls seriously ill he reluctantly sets sail in search of a cure. Directed by Stephen Gaghan.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)