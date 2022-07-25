Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 25 July 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV and streaming platforms this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 25 Jul 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,315 Views 2 Comments
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Feel-Good Comedy Pick

Legally Blonde

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

Source: MGM/YouTube

When her ambitious boyfriend breaks up with her because he needs a more “serious” partner, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is determined to get him back. She manages to get into Harvard to pursue a law degree but in her bid to win back her ex she discovers a true passion. Directed by Robert Luketic.

Your Spy Thriller Pick

The Gray Man

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back – and he’ll need all the help he can get. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Your Crime Thriller Pick

Heat

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm on Friday

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

The fates of a relentless detective (Al Pacino) and a master thief (Robert DeNiro) are linked following a high-stakes heist. Directed by Michael Mann.

Your Psychological Horror Pick

Last Night in Soho

  • Amazon Prime Video from Saturday

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Directed by Edgar Wright.

Your Family-Friendly Adventure Pick

Dolittle

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

In his grief following the loss of his wife, the eccentric Dr Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr), a famed doctor and veterinarian, locked himself away behind the walls of his Manor, with only his animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls seriously ill he reluctantly sets sail in search of a cure. Directed by Stephen Gaghan.

