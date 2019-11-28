Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Knives Out

What we know

Heavily inspired by Agatha Christie, this is about two detectives (Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Craig) who investigate the death of a best-selling author at his mansion. Turns out there could be plenty of reasons why his family members might have targeted him.

What the critics say

“The butler didn’t do it, since the boss only employed a maid. So play detective, and see if you’re right. It’s all terrific, twisted fun that actually does keep you guessing until the deliciously slippery end.” – Rolling Stone

“Bear in mind, however, that you may not be interested in the end in actually finding out whodunnit and you may have to jolt yourself awake at certain points.” – RTÉ

What’s it rated?

The Nightingale

What we know

Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) returns with this disturbing thriller about a young woman taken to Tasmania as a convict, and who goes to seek revenge on a British soldier who attacked her and her family.

What the critics say

“From the moment Clare and Billy become travelling companions we know their shared sense of grievance over the tyrannies of British rule will turn them into allies, despite their initial prejudice against one another because of the colour of their skin.” – Sydney Morning Herald

“Vengeance is a driving force in Clare’s story, but The Nightingale – which won the special jury prize when it premiered in Venice, and just took home the critics’ prize at Melbourne film festival – is more layered than a simple revenge tale.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Shooting the Mafia

What we know

The groundbreaking photographer Letizia Battaglia began her career aged 40, and rose to become the chronicler of the deaths and deeds of the Mafia.

What the critics say

“The photos Battaglia took during her career — in the early 2000s,in semi-retirement, she turned to art photography — are fearless, striking; scenes of the aftermaths of senseless murders and spontaneous, on-the-move portraits of crusading anti-Mafia political figures like the prosecuting magistrate Giovanni Falcone, who was murdered by the mob in 1992.” – New York Times

“Most gratifying — if also gruesome — are the many examples of Battaglia’s powerful photographs of Mafia victims. Although black-and-white, they are deeply disturbing, and it is easy to imagine that Battaglia found the work difficult.” – Washington Post

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

