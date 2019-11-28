This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 8:30 PM
24 minutes ago 1,661 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906671

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Knives Out

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Heavily inspired by Agatha Christie, this is about two detectives (Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Craig) who investigate the death of a best-selling author at his mansion. Turns out there could be plenty of reasons why his family members might have targeted him.

What the critics say

  • “The butler didn’t do it, since the boss only employed a maid. So play detective, and see if you’re right. It’s all terrific, twisted fun that actually does keep you guessing until the deliciously slippery end.” – Rolling Stone
  • “Bear in mind, however, that you may not be interested in the end in actually finding out whodunnit and you may have to jolt yourself awake at certain points.” – RTÉ

What’s it rated?

The Nightingale

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

What we know

Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) returns with this disturbing thriller about a young woman taken to Tasmania as a convict, and who goes to seek revenge on a British soldier who attacked her and her family.

What the critics say

What’s it rated?

Shooting the Mafia

Source: Movieclips Indie/YouTube

What we know

The groundbreaking photographer Letizia Battaglia began her career aged 40, and rose to become the chronicler of the deaths and deeds of the Mafia.

What the critics say

  • “The photos Battaglia took during her career — in the early 2000s,in semi-retirement, she turned to art photography — are fearless, striking; scenes of the aftermaths of senseless murders and spontaneous, on-the-move portraits of crusading anti-Mafia political figures like the prosecuting magistrate Giovanni Falcone, who was murdered by the mob in 1992.” – New York Times
  • “Most gratifying — if also gruesome — are the many examples of Battaglia’s powerful photographs of Mafia victims. Although black-and-white, they are deeply disturbing, and it is easy to imagine that Battaglia found the work difficult.” – Washington Post

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Knives Out (117)
None of them (108)
The Nightingale (55)
Shooting the Mafia (20)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

