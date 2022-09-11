Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were cut off because of fighting in the area.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 10:50 AM
34 minutes ago 1,934 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5863199
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war
Image: PA Images
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war
Image: PA Images

UKRAINE’S ATOMIC POWER operator has said the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power station has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were cut off as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored late on Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant will have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown.

The head of Energoatom told the Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.

The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war.

Related Read

10.09.22 Tom Clonan: There is now little chance of a Russian breakthrough in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.

In a statement issued early today, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarised zone” around it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Its director has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie