FINE GAEL’S JOHN McGahon has conceded the election in the Louth constituency but has thanked the people of Dundalk for their “kindness and support” after a “tough two weeks”.

Controversy had surrounded the selection of senator John McGahon after a man who took a civil case was interviewed by The Sunday Times in an article which contained pictures of the injuries he sustained

A video of the incident was also circulated widely on social media during the election campaign.

In 2018, McGahon was involved in an altercation with farmer Breen White outside a pub in Dundalk.

Although he was acquitted in a 2022 criminal trial of assault causing harm, McGahon was ordered this summer by the High Court to pay White €39,000 after the Castleblayney man sued the senator for assault and battery.

The jury apportioned blame at 65% against McGahon and the other 35% against Breen White.

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris had defended McGahon’s candidacy, but as polling day drew near, Harris took to reminding voters in Louth that Butterly is also on the ticket.

Harris added that he understood why people were “horrified” over a video of the incident.

“I’m very angry about this situation. I abhor violence,” said Harris.

The Fine Gael leader also told reporters he was “not sure” if he would canvass with McGahon had he visited Co Louth during the election campaign.

Meanwhile, his running mate Paula Butterly revealed last week that she was not telling voters in Louth to give their second preference to McGahon.

This is despite some of Butterly’s election posters stating: “Vote No 1 Paula Butterly and Vote No 2 John McGahon”.

She told RTÉ’s Drivetime that the incident involving McGahon was coming up on the doors and that her team was managing it by asking constituents to vote for her.

Pressed on whether she was telling constituents to give their second preference to her running mate, Butterly replied: “No.”

Speaking this evening to The Journal from the count centre in Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, McGahon acknowledged that “it’s not going to be my day and I’m not going to be elected”.

He is currently seventh in the five-seater constituency.

Fine Gael’s John McGahon acknowledges it won’t be his day in the Louth constituency and congratulates running mate Paula Butterly, who he predicts will be elected.

Fine Gael's John McGahon acknowledges it won't be his day in the Louth constituency and congratulates running mate Paula Butterly, who he predicts will be elected.

Adds that it's the media's job to scrutinise politicians and says he felt supported by the party.

“It’s been a rough two weeks, to say the least, but I have genuinely been so overwhelmed with the huge amount of kindness and support that the people of Dundalk town have given me.

“I’ve represented this town for 10 years and the people of Dundalk mean the world.

“To have that level of support and kindness when you’re going through a tough time means the world for me”.

“It’s something that I’ll carry in my heart for many, many years to come.”

McGahon congratulated his running mate Paula Butterly, who he predicted will “be a Fine Gael TD by the end of the night”.

When asked by The Journal how he felt about the media scrutiny which surrounded his campaign, McGahon remarked that “politics is a rough and tumble business”.

“That’s just the nature of the beast, that’s the game that I’m in,” said McGahon.

“If you want a quiet life, maybe don’t go into a political career.

“But, I have no regrets whatsoever, to be clear about it; that’s the job I’m in, it’s the media’s job to scrutinise, and I have no issues whatsoever.”

McGahon was also asked if he felt supported by Fine Gael, given Simon Harris was “not sure” if he would canvass with McGahon and his running mate Paula Butterly said she was not telling voters to give McGahon their second preference.

“I had 150% support, from Fine Gael headquarters, from the Taoiseach, from the party here in Co Louth, and that really meant a lot,” said McGahon.

“My colleagues and friends in Leinster House were so good to me, and a lot of people from other political parties reached out as well, and all of that kindness will be remembered by me for a very long time to come.”

State of the race

Louth is a five-seater constituency and a recount of the 13th count is currently ongoing.

There will be a lot of change in the constituency, after only two of the incumbent TDs decided to run again.

Sinn Féin’s Imelda Munster, Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd and Independent Peter Fitzpatrick all stepped down ahead of the general election.

The other two incumbents who ran are almost certain to be re-elected – Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú and Labour’s Ged Nash.

And speaking to The Journal, McGahon predicted that they will be joined in the next Dáil by Paula Butterly, Sinn Féin’s Joanna Byrne, and Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s Alison Comyn, a former journalist who has worked for the likes of Sky News, BBC, and RTÉ, looks set to fail in her election bid.

McGahon congratulated Butterly, Byrne, McGreehan, Nash, and Ó Murchú on their expected elections and said that “Louth has got five great TDs ahead of it for the next five years”.