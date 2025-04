A 71-YEAR-OLD MAN from Lisburn has been sentenced to seven-years for offences against nine female victims.

The numerous offences include human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, paying for sexual services and the supply of a Class A drug.

Oliver James MacCormack was sentenced to before Belfast Crown Court.

MacCormack is one of four men to have been sentenced in recent months as a result of a largescale investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

MacCormack’s sentencing follows that of Derek Brown, aged 61, in early March; Kenneth Harvey, aged 74, who was sentenced last December; and Robert Rodgers, aged 79, sentenced last October.

PSNI Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly remarked that while the four men weren’t part of an organised crime group, “they had a despicable commonality”.

“They formed part of a network of older local men, who actively targeted young, vulnerable, local women for the purpose of sexual exploitation,” said Miskelly.

She noted that the four men were known to one another, and “all preyed upon these vulnerable women”.

MacCormack, Harvey and Brown exploited several of the same victims, while Rodgers facilitated meetings between the women and sex buyers at a brothel, which he ran from his home in north Belfast.

“The women, who were mainly trafficked around the Greater Belfast area, were vulnerable due to mental health issues, homelessness and their dependency on drugs,” said Miskelly.

MacCormack targeted nine female victims and supplied the young women with drugs.

Miskelly said this ensured that, over time, they would become dependent upon him for their supply of heroin.

“He groomed and encouraged them to become involved in sex work, and controlled their prostitution by arranging meetings with sex buyers, transporting them to and from appointments,” said Miskelly.

MacCormack himself also engaged in sexual acts with the women.

Miskelly added: “This horrific exploitation has happened by local men and on our own doorsteps.

“They lined their pockets at the expense of young women, while using them for their own sexual gratification. The girls have been used, controlled and treated appallingly.”

She said it was “hard for most of us to truly imagine what trauma these girls have endured”.

Miskelly remarked that case of Brown, his victims were initially reluctant to provide statements.

However, this changed following the death of one of the girls, who died of a suspected drug overdose.

“Sadly, a second young woman died later that same year as a result of Sepsis due to intravenous drug use,” said Miskelly.

“In this case, the defendant Oliver MacCormack had played a major role in securing her dependency on drugs.”

“Both untimely deaths have left two loving families absolutely heartbroken.

“Even though their worlds have been torn apart, both families have provided continued and invaluable support to our investigation, in what can only be described as the most harrowing circumstances,” said Miskelly.

“I’m keen to acknowledge the tremendous courage that the victims have shown.

“These young women have been inspirational, and I truly hope that others who may be suffering will be encouraged to come forward.”

Miskelly said that that PSNI is “here to listen and to help you, and to bring those who would seek to use and abuse to justice”.

She also called for the public to be “mindful of the tell-tale signs of human trafficking”.

“This isn’t something you can ignore, and if you see or hear any activity that causes you concern, please contact us.”

One of MacCormack’s victims, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that before meeting him, she had “only tried heroin a couple of times”.

“Oliver got me hooked on heroin,” she said, “and orchestrated it that I became completely dependent on him to get my fix.

“One day I went from being employed, aged in my early 20s, to overnight becoming an advertised escort, a heroin addict waking up sick every day; and stealing from my family to buy heroin from him.

“He would supply me with heroin every day at the same place and at the same time.

“However, if I refused to have sex with one of the sex-buyers he had set me up with, he would not sell me any heroin and would block my phone number, leaving me sick for days.”

She said she “lost the right to say yes or no as a girl and as a woman” and that she was “merely existing and not living”.

“I was addicted to heroin for seven years because of MacCormack and, in that time, I was often in trouble with the police,” she added.

She said she is “now free from heroin and feel stronger than I have in a long time”.

“MacCormack came between my mother, nanny and I. I was very close to my nanny and feel like I didn’t get to spend the time with her that I should have before her death.

“I’m trying to do the best I can now. I have a great family. I will get through this and not let what MacCormack did to me define me.”