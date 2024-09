SENATOR JOHN MCGAHON has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Louth constituency at the next general election.

The selection convention which was held in the Gateway Hotel in Dundalk was chaired by former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Cllr Paula Butterly was also selected to run on the ticket.

The selection of McGahon comes just months after Taoiseach Simon Harris said he was satisfied that what he described as a “scuffle” involving the Fine Gael Senator would never happen again.

During the summer, McGahon was ordered by the High Court to pay Breen White €39,000 after the Castleblaney farmer sued the senator for assault and battery.

In July, a jury ordered McGahon to pay Castleblaney farmer Breen White, who sued the senator for assault and battery.

According to the Irish Times, the jury found White had been assaulted and awarded €60,000, including €10,000 for aggravated damages. It apportioned blame at 65 per cent against McGahon and the other 35 per cent against the farmer.

McGahon denied the allegations and said he was assaulted and acted in self defence.

In 2020, two years after the incident, McGahon was elected to the Seanad to serve on the Cultural and Educational Panel.

He was later cleared of a charge of assault causing harm in 2022 following a four day criminal trial at Dundalk Circuit Court over the incident.

Taoiseach satisfied senator is remorseful

Harris was questioned during the summer about the matter and whether McGahon should be considered as an acceptable candidate in the upcoming general election. Harris told reporters in July that what happened “wasn’t acceptable” and was “not acceptable to me”.

“I’ve spoken to him. I am satisfied that he is remorseful. I’m also satisfied that he’s given me an assurance that such an action will never happen again. I appreciate that. That’s important.

“It was important to me that I got that assurance. I also have to be conscious of the fact that this is something that happened prior to his time in office. It’s also something that he was found not guilty of in a criminal court in a jury of his peers. So yes, I’m happy for him to seek the nomination,” said Harris.

“There was clearly an incident, a scuffle, and he shouldn’t have put himself in that scenario. It was not assault as it was deemed by a criminal court not to be,” he said.

The Taoiseach said it is not a situation McGahon should find himself in again.

Advertisement

Political consequences

When asked if it is right that there be no political consequences, Harris said the consequence is that now the people of Louth Fine Gael will decide whether to put him on the ticket for the next general election.

“The fact that he was found not guilty by a criminal court of charges is a decisive factor in my mind, however, I also expect high standards here. I expect to never see a repeat of the incident, and I appreciate the remorse that he has shown. He needs to continue to show that by his actions in working even harder every day for people in Louth,” said the Taoiseach.

Being found not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing “has to stand for something”, Harris said.

McGahon has been an extraordinarily hard working member Seanad Eireann, the Taoiseach said at the time, stating that as a young politician, he is “making a positive impact in his constituency”.

Harris said he has been “very clear” to McGahon that he never wants to see a repeat of such behaviours. “And he’s absolutely assured me,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the senator “was found not guilty of assault by a court in this country. That is a factual statement”.

“Had he been found guilty or any public representative be found guilty of a criminal charge that would be a very, very different matter,” the Taoiseach said.

Upon his selection last night, McGahon said he has “worked tirelessly on a range of issues affecting county Louth”.

“As the Fine Gael spokesperson on Climate Action, I have placed significant focus on transport issues affecting constituents in Louth and have recently introduced legislation to compensate commuters for delayed trains.

“Having campaigned successfully for the extension of the waiver on development levies, I am keen to continue the progress we have made on housing across County Louth.

“I look forward to meeting voters on the campaign trail as I seek their number one vote.”

Councillor Paula Butterly she is honoured to be selected by the party membership and looks forward to engaging with communities.

Fine Gael have now chosen 41 General Election candidates in 27 constituencies.

Last night, Senator Mary Seery Kearney was also selected to contest the election in the Dublin South Central constituency.

Minister of State Colm Burke was selected to contest the General Election in Cork North Central. Councillor Willie Aird was selected to contest the General Election in Laois.