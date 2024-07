FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has stalled plans by Dublin Airport operator daa for an observation point for plane spotters close to the airport.

This follows the Council seeking further information from daa on its planning application across a range of issues including daa’s “disappointing” decision to omit toilet facilities from the new observation point facility.

The council planner’s report states that the absence of WC facilities is contrary to the ethos of universal design and quality placemaking.

The report states that the consideration of alternatives such as ‘Eco-Toilets’ or Portals should be explored.

As part of the application, daa is planning to put in place an elevated viewing platform with sheltered viewing structure, seating and tables and improved parking facilities with 22 car parking spaces.

A planning report lodged with the application states that the proposal represents “an important investment in community facilities” at Dublin Airport and will contribute “to a safer, more comfortable and more inclusive plane-spotting experience by providing amenities for users”.

The report states that the aircraft observation facility will formalise the position of the ‘airport viewing area’, known locally as ‘The Mound’ in its current informal location.

In its request for further information on the planning application, the Council has stated that it welcomes the proposal in principle “and is a welcome improvement from the existing baseline”.

The Council states that in order to fully assess the development, further details are required in relation to access and egress, public amenity, landscaping, tree protection, construction and the environment.

As part of the request, the Council has asked daa to discount alternative locations within the daa landbank where various road issues would not arise.

The Council has also requested daa to carry out a dedicated traffic survey of the adjacent road.

The Council states that it remains to be satisfied that the issue of ad-hoc parking is adequately dealt with but states that the planned provision of 22 car-parking spaces and 10 bicycle spaces is deemed sufficient.

In a comprehensive submission against the scheme, Liam O’Gradaigh of the SMTW Environmental DAC has told the council that the application should be refused on the grounds that the airport should utilise Dublin Airport zoned grounds.

In a submission, Cllr Dean Mulligan (Independent4Change) commented on the absence of toilet facilities contending that the lack of basic amenities is a critical flaw.

Cllr Mulligan said that insufficient parking at the observation point could lead to congestion and safety hazards.