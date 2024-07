DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE last night responded to yet another fire at the Crown Paints factory in Coolock, Dublin.

It is the third night in-a-row that firefighters have attended the area.

The fire at the site, which has been earmarked to be used as housing for people seeking international protection, was brought under control and put out after two units responded with the garda public order unit.

Fires and clashes with gardaí took place on many occasions throughout the week after protests over the plans to move people who are seeking international protection and who have yet to be offered State accommodation into the factory.

The Department of Integration has previously said the site would be used to house up to 500 people.

The first protest, which quickly turned violent, on Monday came after a Government-contracted provider attempted to begin work on the site to allow it be used as accommodation.

Over 20 people have been charged and one other person has been arrested in relation to behaviour which took places at the many demonstrations which took place in Coolock this week.

Last night, Dublin Central’s Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said on X, formerly Twitter, that those responsible for lighting the fire should be “brought to account”.

Gannon accused “those in charge of justice in this country” of allowing incidents like this to take place frequently. He also pointed to how the Dublin Fire Brigade had to again use their “vital resources” at the same location.

Dublin City Council Green Party Councillor Donna Cooney said on X: “This is terrible you should have to spend so much time dealing with arson attacks.”

“This is a attack on our communities and all of us that need our emergency services to be available for accidents. Not dealing with deliberate endangerment of people and place,” she added.

Yesterday, the Leader of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald called on the Government to “move beyond condemnation” and engage with residents on the issues they take with the site being used to house people seeking international protection.

“The rejection of racism and the need to welcome and integrate new people to Coolock is understood and supported. The need to have support, resources, and amenities to enable integration is absolutely vital,” she said in a letter to the Taoiseach.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and justice minister Helen McEntee have this weekend both condemned the events which have taken place in Coolock over this week.

McEntee said: “Sadly, a small minority of individuals are inciting violence and fear in an attempt to divide our communities.”