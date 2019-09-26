This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 September, 2019
Huge fire breaks out at Rouen chemical plant

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

By AFP Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 9:36 AM
33 minutes ago 4,276 Views 4 Comments
BLACK SMOKE HAS been billowing out over the northern French town of Rouen after a spectacular fire broke out at a chemical factory.

Authorities have closed schools and recommended people nearby stay in their homes.

Two hundred firefighters and 60 fire vehicles were battling the blaze, which broke out early today at a storage facility owned by a manufacturer of industrial lubricants and fuel additives.

large-fire-breaks-out-at-chemicals-factory-rouen Source: Benard/ANDBZ/ABACA

“Let’s not panic about this situation, but we need to be very careful,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told RTL radio, adding that “there is nothing to make us believe there is a risk from the smoke”.

Schools and creches nearby would remain shut, he said, while local authorities have asked people living near the factory to stay at home and everyone else to avoid unnecessary journeys.

The factory on the edge of the river Seine in Rouen belongs to US multinational Lubrizol, which is owned by billionaire American investor Warren Buffett.

In January 2013, it was responsible for a giant leak of the gas mercaptan, which smells like cabbage or rotten eggs. It blew all the way to Paris and across the Channel into southern England where residents complained about the odour.

In 2015, 2,000 litres of mineral oil, which is used in lubricants, leaked into the local sewer system in Rouen.

© AFP 2019  

