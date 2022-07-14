Five fire engines called to blaze at Dame Street restaurant in Dublin

Firefighters have been called to a fire in a restaurant on Dame Street this evening. Five fire engines attended the incident and traffic restrictions are in place @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/q9ItDvfDbR — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 14, 2022

FIVE FIRE ENGINES attended a blaze in a restaurant on Dame Street in Dublin this evening.

Images from the scene show firefighters outside Eddie Rockets on the city centre street, close to the 3Olympia Theatre.

Dublin Fire Brigade said traffic restrictions were in place after firefighters were called to put out the fire.

Alternative routes were in place but the road is now clear again, Dublin City Council’s Traffic Management Centre said.

Lanes are clear but a portion of the footpath remains closed to pedestrians.