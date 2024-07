GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that they are “investigating all of the circumstances surrounding a fire at a premises in Longford on Sunday, 28 July”.

At around 1.30AM, Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a premises on Grafton Court in Longford town.

They said that residents in the overhead apartments were safely evacuated, and the local Fire Service was able to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The scene has been preserved, and a forensic and technical examination is ongoing.

Gardaí in Longford have said that anyone with information should contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage and were in the area between 12AM and 2AM are asked to make the footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.