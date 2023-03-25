Emergency services battle major fire at New Ross furniture premises

GARDAÍ AND FIRE services are currently responding to a large industrial fire in Co Wexford.

Local reports state that the fire is at the Culcita furniture manufacturing plant plant near the Kent Cross roundabout in New Ross.

Advertisement

Pictures from the scene show a large fire, with smoke billowing from building.

In a statement, Wexford County Council warned people to avoid the area.

“Several units of Wexford Fire Services are responding to a large fire at a storage unit in New Ross, close to the roundabout known locally as the Tesco roundabout.

Please avoid the area & as a precautionary measure, keep windows and doors closed until smoke and fumes disperse.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that emergency services were at the scene of the blaze and said they had no further information at this time.