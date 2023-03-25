Advertisement

Saturday 25 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Cian Foley via Twitter A photo of the blaze
# New Ross
Emergency services battle major fire at New Ross furniture premises
Pictures from the scene show a large fire in the area, with smoke billowing from building.
957
0
11 minutes ago

GARDAÍ AND FIRE services are currently responding to a large industrial fire in Co Wexford.

Local reports state that the fire is at the Culcita furniture manufacturing plant plant near the Kent Cross roundabout in New Ross.

Pictures from the scene show a large fire, with smoke billowing from building.

In a statement, Wexford County Council warned people to avoid the area.

“Several units of Wexford Fire Services are responding to a large fire at a storage unit in New Ross, close to the roundabout known locally as the Tesco roundabout.

Please avoid the area & as a precautionary measure, keep windows and doors closed until smoke and fumes disperse.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that emergency services were at the scene of the blaze and said they had no further information at this time.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
