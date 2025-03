GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident of criminal damage after a fire broke out in part of the St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin last night.

The fire occurred at around 10.10pm at the side of the building on King Street South, at the site of the former Harry’s on the Green bar and the side of Dunnes Stores. The bar closed approximately seven months ago.

Dublin Fire Brigade received multiple calls about the incident shortly after 10.15pm.

Three fire engines from Tara Street and Dolphins Barn fire stations, along with a turntable ladder and a DFB District Officer, responded to the scene. Gardaí and ESB Networks were also in attendance.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and handed the scene over to Gardaí at 11.45pm. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí taped off the scene and diverted traffic away from the area, which is in a busy part of Dublin’s city centre.

There were a significant number of people in the area at the time from the nearby restaurants and pubs, as well as people leaving a performance in the Gaiety Theatre on King Street South.

Gardaí said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.