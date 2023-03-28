Three guns, ammunition and drugs seized from vacant waste land in Finglas

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED three guns, ammunition and approximately €177,000 worth of suspected drugs from vacant waste land in the Finglas area.
The firearms and drugs were discovered during a search conducted as part of Operation Thor by Gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit, the K District Task Force, and the Garda Dog Unit, as around 3pm today.
During the course of the search Gardaí located and seized a number of items within the wasteland, including from inside of a barrel which had been buried into the ground.
The three firearms seized include a Scorpion Machine Pistol with a magazine clip, ammunition and a silencer, a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition, and a RAK 63 machine pistol and magazine clip.
In addition to this, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of around €92,000 was seized along with and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of around €85,000.
Garda investigations into the seizure are ongoing, The firearms and drugs will be sent for analysis by the Garda Ballistics Unit and the Forensic Science Ireland respectively.
