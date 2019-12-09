This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man given six-year driving ban following conviction for killing pedestrian after drinking 12-15 pints

Derek Keane was jailed for five-and-a-half years in court on Friday.

By Isabel Hayes Monday 9 Dec 2019, 10:01 PM
55 minutes ago 7,011 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4924842
File photo. Court room
File photo. Court room
File photo. Court room

A FIREFIGHTER WHO was jailed last week for dangerous driving causing the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian has been disqualified from driving for six years.

The case of Derek Keane (40), who drank up to 15 pints before he collided with Callum Grimes as he was walking home from St Stephen’s Day celebrations, was mentioned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Keane was jailed for five-and-a-half years on Friday after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Callum Grimes at Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin on 27 December 2016 and to failing to provide assistance at the scene.

The matter was mentioned briefly before the sentencing judge, Judge Martin Nolan, today where the issue of disqualification was raised.

Judge Nolan disqualified Keane from driving for six years.

The court heard Keane, of The Cottage, Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin, had no memory of getting into his van or of driving home on the night in question.

He drank between 12 and 15 pints of Guinness and “probably” a G&T in his uncle’s bar in Skerries before driving home. He went to gardaí the following day after he discovered damage to his van and heard there had been a hit-and-run incident.

Grimes, described by his family as a “shy boy who loved life” died seven months later in Beaumont Hospital after suffering catastrophic brain injuries. He never regained consciousness.

He had been walking home along the rural road, which didn’t have a footpath, at around 2am on the night in question. He was discovered by a bread delivery driver at around 8am the following morning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie