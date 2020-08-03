This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 August, 2020
Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in southern California

The so-called Apple Fire that broke out on Friday near the city of San Bernardino has so far charred more than 20,000 acres.

By AFP Monday 3 Aug 2020, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 7,721 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5166531

california-wildfires Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu/PA Images

MORE THAN 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control overnight in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles.

The so-called Apple Fire that broke out on Friday near the city of San Bernardino has so far charred more than 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares), sending up columns of smoke visible from far away.

It was so smoky that authorities declared an air quality alert on Saturday evening.

At least 2,600 homes and nearly 7,800 people were evacuated. Officials said it was not clear when they might be able to come back.

Just before midday yesterday, more than 1,360 firefighters backed by helicopters, water-dumping planes and trucks were working to put out the fire.

Crews managed to contain 5% of the fire by yesterday evening, after losing control of the blaze during the afternoon.

There were no reports of casualties, and the only damage so far has been to two buildings and one home.

The edges of the fire are burning on rugged hills hard for crews to reach, authorities said.

Dense vegetation fuelled fire burning near homes, said Fernando Herrera, fire chief in Riverside County, while hot and dry conditions will help the fire keep alive.

Officials said it may have been set deliberately and a probe into what caused the fire is under way.

AFP

