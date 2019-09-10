First arrest over murder of man in Clare 13 years ago

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE their first arrest in relation to the murder of a man in Co Clare in 2006.

Aidan Kelly (19) was murdered near the village of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on 10 May 2006. He was shot a number of times.

A man in his 30s was arrested this morning and is being held at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí investigating this incident have appealed for anyone who has information, “no matter how insignificant they may think it is”, to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.