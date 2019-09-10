This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First arrest over murder of man in Clare 13 years ago

Aidan Kelly (19) was murdered near the village of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on 10 May 2006.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 7:46 PM
46 minutes ago 3,967 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4803934
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE their first arrest in relation to the murder of a man in Co Clare in 2006. 

Aidan Kelly (19) was murdered near the village of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on 10 May 2006. He was shot a number of times. 

A man in his 30s was arrested this morning and is being held at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Gardaí investigating this incident have appealed for anyone who has information, “no matter how insignificant they may think it is”, to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie