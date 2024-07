A NEW PENNEYS store has opened in Bray.

It’s the first Penneys in Co Wicklow and is part of a €250 million investment by the company in Ireland over a ten-year period.

The Bray store is expected to create around 100 jobs and Penneys invested €4 million into it.

It’s located in Bray Central and will take up close to 19,600 square feet of retail space across one floor and was officially opened by Emer Higgins, Minister of State with responsibility for Business, Employment and Retail.

The new store, the 38th in the Republic of Ireland, will also feature self-checkout tills.

Some of the first customers in the newly opened store. Marc O'Sullivan Marc O'Sullivan

There is now a Penneys in 21 counties in the Republic, in addition to ten stores in the North.

Fintan Costello, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said he’s “delighted to finally open our doors in Bray” and that the €4 million investment underscores “the confidence and commitment we have in our home market”.

Penneys, which trades internationally as in the North as Primark, opened its first store in Dublin in 1969 and now employs over 72,000 people across more than 440 stores.

It aims to reach 530 stores by the end of 2026 and entered its 17th market recently, opening its first store in Budapest, Hungary,

This week, it also opened its 25th store in the US in the state of Virginia.