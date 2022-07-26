Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 26 July 2022
Advertisement

Investigation launched after fish kill in Cavan river

The incident was discovered following a call from the public on 19 July.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 26 Jul 2022, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,826 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826311
A stock image of brown trout.
Image: Shutterstock/Rostislav Stefanek
A stock image of brown trout.
A stock image of brown trout.
Image: Shutterstock/Rostislav Stefanek

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a fish kill in a County Cavan river. 

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, said that the incident happened in the Ballinagh River on 19 July.

A member of the public alerted the environmental and fisheries officers. Water samples were taken at the location and removed for scientific analysis.

IFI estimates that in excess of 150 fish were killed in the incident, including brown trout, stickleback and minnow.

IFI did not disclose the cause of the fish kill as it is an ongoing investigation. 

Dr. Milton Matthews, the Director of the North- Western River Basin District with IFI, thanked the public for their help in detecting the incident.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who reported this incident to us so promptly, which enabled our team to take immediate action and start our investigation without delay.

“Early notice is very often critical in determining the underlying cause of fish kill events, such as this one on the Ballinagh River,” he said. 

The IFI asked the public to contact them on their 24-hour 0818 34 74 24 tip line to report any sightings of fish kills or suspected water pollution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie