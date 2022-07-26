Investigation launched after fish kill in Cavan river

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a fish kill in a County Cavan river.
Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, said that the incident happened in the Ballinagh River on 19 July.
A member of the public alerted the environmental and fisheries officers. Water samples were taken at the location and removed for scientific analysis.
IFI estimates that in excess of 150 fish were killed in the incident, including brown trout, stickleback and minnow.
IFI did not disclose the cause of the fish kill as it is an ongoing investigation.
Dr. Milton Matthews, the Director of the North- Western River Basin District with IFI, thanked the public for their help in detecting the incident.
“We are grateful to the member of the public who reported this incident to us so promptly, which enabled our team to take immediate action and start our investigation without delay.
“Early notice is very often critical in determining the underlying cause of fish kill events, such as this one on the Ballinagh River,” he said.
The IFI asked the public to contact them on their 24-hour 0818 34 74 24 tip line to report any sightings of fish kills or suspected water pollution.
