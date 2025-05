EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Richard Satchwell said he kept ‘bits and pieces’ under stairs where wife Tina’s body was found, a trial has heard

2. #BILBAO BAGGIN: Man Utd or Spurs fan? How to get to the Europa League final in Bilbao without breaking the bank

3. #JUDICIAL REVIEWS: The Taoiseach has pushed back on judicial reviews for planning, telling journalists that ‘courts shouldn’t be where’ decisions are made

4. #OUTDOOR DINING: Street furniture fees for restaurants will be waived (again) for another year

5. #OUTDOOR TOILETS: (Hopefully) unrelated to the previous story, Dublin councillors have slammed a plan to remove the only public toilets in city centre