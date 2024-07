EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CSO REPORT: The Irish economy is up 5% according to ‘deglobalized measure’ but down 5.5% when using GDP metric

2. #WARNING: Blue check marks on X are deceiving users, says EU Commission

3. #HSE: Hospital consultants are working more hours but seeing fewer patients now than 2016 projections

4. #CHOO CHOO: Plans lodged to extend DART services to Drogheda in ‘significant step forward’

5. #BANNED: XL bully dogs to be banned in Ireland under new measures announced today