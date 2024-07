XL BULLY DOGS are to be banned in Ireland.

It’s understood that the ban will be implemented in two phases, the first of which will take effect in October, and then in February of next year.

From October, it will be illegal to breed, import, sell, or rehome the controversial breed.

It means there can be no new owners of XL bully dogs from October.

Then from 1 February 2025, there will be a ban on owning an XL Bully unless the owner has a Certificate of Exemption, which ensures that a dog has a licence and is microchipped and is neutered.

The move follows a number of incidents involving attacks by XL Bully dogs, including the death of Nicola Morey by her own XL Bully in Limerick last month.

The measures are due to be formally announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys later today.

It’s understood that the Department is “deeply concerned” about a number of incidents recently.

A source within the Department added that Minister Humphreys “wants to send a clear message that the XL Bully is dangerous, causes serious harm and a ban is now necessary to protect public safety”.

Advertisement

XL bullies are already included in the “restricted breed of dog” list, but there are currently no bans in place.

Such restrictions mean that while in public, these dogs must be kept on a short led, muzzled, and waring a colling with the name and address of their owner.

They also must be with someone who is both over 16 and able to control them.

In March, Humphreys named former Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey as the head of a new stakeholder group on dog control.

The group is tasked with bringing recommendations to the Minister in terms of strengthening the legislation around the control of dogs.

It was also tasked with examining the restriction of certain breeds of dogs, in line with actions being taken by regions in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

In the North, the first of new laws around XL Bully dogs came into force last week.

It means XL Bully type dogs are now included in the list of restricted breeds in Northern Ireland and owners are now banned from breeding, selling, exchanging, gifting or abandoning an XL Bully type dog.

They also need to keep their dog muzzled and on a lead when in public places.

Much like the Republic, Northern Ireland is introducing these rules over two phases, and the second phase in the North will come into place on 31 December, when it will become illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate.