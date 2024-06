THE FAMILY AND friends of a woman killed by her own dogs on her birthday have paid tribute to her.

The victim, named locally as Nicole Morey, 23, from Limerick City, who was living on the outskirts of the village of Fedamore, died at the scene of the vicious attack at her home.

Relatives and friends shared tributes and photos of Nicole on social media.

Nicole’s sister, Jolene, wrote on Facebook: “My heart is shattered once again…I really tried my best to help, I’m so sorry Nicole, I love you so much, it feels like a bad dream.”

“I’m so heartbroken on the day of your birthday I love you,” she added.

Another said Nicole had been “taken so tragically on (her) birthday”.

Advertisement

“My heart is broken, God only takes the best and you were definitely one of them, love your soul little lady, rest in eternal peace,” they added.

Another friend described Nicole as “a beautiful soul with the biggest heart”.

“You didn’t deserve to go, Rest In Peace perfect Nicole, may you get the best bed in heaven, thinking of all your family,” they added.

Her granduncle said she was known for treating the animals “like her own babies”.

She is recently pre-deceased by her grandparents Patrick O’Donnell and Marie Morey.

Family and friends said they were planning an event in Limerick tonight where purple and yellow balloons will be released in Nicole’s memory.

The notice says here death is “very deeply regretted by her mother Lisa, father Patrick, stepparents Joseph and Nicola, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents Gerry Morey and Teresa O’Donnell, cousins, other relatives and her many friends”.

The funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.