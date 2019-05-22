This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 May 2019, 5:07 PM
57 minutes ago 1,394 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647243
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WALSHETOWN: Gardaí are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds near the M1 motorway in Dublin last night. 

2. #SHOOTING: Another man was shot this afternoon in the Marigold Road area of Darndale, north Dublin. 

3. #TRIAL: In the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel, the court was today shown video interviews conducted by gardaí with Boy B following his arrest.

4. #SEANAD: Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been criticised on the floor of the Seanad over a personal injury lawsuit she has taken against a Dublin hotel. 

5. #AGE VERIFICATION: Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said that a potential “porn block law” needs to be considered but that privacy issues are also a concern.

