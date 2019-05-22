The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WALSHETOWN: Gardaí are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds near the M1 motorway in Dublin last night.

2. #SHOOTING: Another man was shot this afternoon in the Marigold Road area of Darndale, north Dublin.

3. #TRIAL: In the trial of two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel, the court was today shown video interviews conducted by gardaí with Boy B following his arrest.

4. #SEANAD: Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has been criticised on the floor of the Seanad over a personal injury lawsuit she has taken against a Dublin hotel.

5. #AGE VERIFICATION: Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said that a potential “porn block law” needs to be considered but that privacy issues are also a concern.