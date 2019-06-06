The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SYLVA TUKULA: The decision to bury a woman who died in Direct Provision without telling her friends has been criticised.

2. #COURT CASE: Pete Taylor has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, as well as a number of news publications.

3. #HORSEMEAT: Seven locations were searched by gardaí as part of a horsemeat investigation.

4. #ANNIVERSARY: Trump, Macron and May were all in attendance at ceremonies in Normandy to mark 75 years since D-Day.

5. #COURTS: A judge told a convicted rapist that “nobody gets credibility from the stock they come from” as she sentenced him to 12 years in prison.