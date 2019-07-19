The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CO-LIVING: Minister for Housing Eoghan Eoghan Murphy has defended comments he made comparing co-living spaces to “a very trendy” boutique hotel.

2. #STABBING: A man has been arrested after after another man was stabbed to death in in the North Strand area of Dublin overnight.

3. #LIMERICK: The Garda Ombudsman is examining the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a garda accidentally shot himself in the foot in Limerick.

4. #DRUGS: A man in his 40s has been arrested after Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 35 kg of cocaine in a horsebox.

5. #THE OPEN: With golf’s oldest major tournament the Open Championship taking place in Portrush, Co Antrim this week, Ireland’s Shane Lowry is leading the star-studded field.