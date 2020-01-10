The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEGEND: The funeral of Larry Gogan took place today in Dublin.

2. #DUBLIN: An 81-year-old woman was found near the GPO by a homeless volunteer last night.

3. #DIPLOMATIC MISSION: Iran’s ambassador to Ireland compared Qasem Soleimani to Michael Collins and said Shannon Airport is “not a target” at a briefing today.

4. #GE2020: Leo Varadkar said that if an election is held on 14 February, it could be a “Valentine’s massacre” for Fine Gael’s opponents.

5. #SAMIRA AHMED: A broadcaster won an equal pay case against the BBC over a male presenter who earned more than six times she did per episode.