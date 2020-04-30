The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #5 MAY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar plans to have the roadmap for the lifting of restrictions ready for Cabinet approval tomorrow.

2. #OPENING TIMES: The vast majority of publicans say they are opposed to restaurants reopening but pubs staying shut.

3. #MORTGAGES: The Covid-19 mortgage break offered by banks is to be extended from three months to six.

4. #HUMAN TRIALS: A pharma giant is on board to manufacture an as-yet unproven vaccine from Oxford University.

5. #USA: Donald Trump has said the US will not be extending social distancing guidelines due to expire tonight.