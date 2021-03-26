The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BEACON HOSPITAL: Calls for the CEO of the Beacon Hospital to resign have been made by the Labour Party following reports this morning that the Dublin hospital gave “leftover vaccines” to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerard’s Catholic school in Bray.

2. #HOTEL QUARANTINE: The first group of people to face mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has arrived at the designated facility.

3. #POLICY REVIEW: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sought a policy review after an RTÉ Investigates programme revealed that the Department of Health continued to gather information about children with special educational needs and their families who were involved in legal actions against the State.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: There was a slight decrease in the numbers of homeless people last month, new figures have shown. The February statistics show a 75 person reduction when compared with the figures for January.

5. #EGYPT: At least 32 people are dead and 66 injured after two trains collided in southern Egypt, the country’s health ministry has said, the latest deadly rail accident to hit the country.