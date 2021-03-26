#Open journalism No news is bad news

HSE CEO 'extremely annoyed' after report that Beacon Hospital gave vaccines to private school teachers

The Irish Daily Mail reports this morning that the Dublin hospital gave “leftover vaccines” to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerard’s Catholic school in Bray.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 26 Mar 2021, 9:24 AM
23 minutes ago 7,879 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5392464
HSE CEO PAUL Reid has said he is “extremely annoyed and frustrated” after reports that the Beacon Hospital gave vaccines to private school teachers.

The Mail reports children of the CEO of the Beacon attend the fee-paying school.

The private hospital is currently being used as a hub to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, with the Mail reporting the spare doses in question had to be used at short notice.

“I mean there are very clear guidelines. We communicated those in early January, re-communicate them out on a regular basis,” Reid told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. 

“From my perspective, from the HSE’s perspective there can be no ambiguity around how you arrange vaccination clinics.

“We really do expect all services to comply with this. We understand totally as vials are opened there’s a period of time of a few hours, where the seal is broken, that they must be utilised, but it should be planned.”

Reid said today’s report about the Beacon is “extremely annoying” and “extremely frustrating for the public”. 

“I cannot condone when something like this happens.”

In a statement today the Beacon said:Beacon Hospital’s Vaccination Centre is supporting the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to HSE frontline workers. To date Beacon Hospital has administered over 9,000 vaccines to frontline HSE healthcare workers. On Tuesday a total of 1,096 HSE staff were vaccinated at the Centre.  The Vaccination Centre is being run by Beacon Hospital at no cost to the HSE.

“On Tuesday, there were over 200 HSE no-shows to scheduled vaccine appointments as a result of people being double booked at the Aviva. Beacon Hospital immediately liaised with the HSE, and the majority of these excess vaccines were subsequently used for HSE staff who were redirected to Beacon Hospital throughout the afternoon.

“However, late on Tuesday evening there were still 20 leftover vaccines drawn up that needed to be used within a very short period of time. As this was the AstraZeneca vaccine there were limitations to who this could be administered to. In keeping with the zero-wastage policy, a decision was made to administer the left-over vaccine to teachers who were in a position to get to the Centre within the exceptionally short timeframe required. 

Commenting today CEO Michael Cullen said: “I recognise that the decision that was made was not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE however it was made under time pressure and with a view to ensuring that the vaccine did not go to waste.  I sincerely apologise for the upset that this decision has caused and we are updating our approach to our back up list to ensure that this situation does not arise again.”  

