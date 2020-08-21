The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLF: Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has resigned in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night, with pressure growing on a range of other senior figures including Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

2. #KILDARE: The government has said the regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two weeks, but will be lifted as planned for Laois and Offaly.

3. #DONEGAL: A healthcare worker is “distraught” after her husband and two children were killed in a road accident during bad weather in Co Donegal, a priest has said.

4. #COMPENSATION: A judge has ruled that Stormont’s Executive Office is acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for injured victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

5. #SCHOOLS: Education minister Norma Foley has said it’s “quite a logistical challenge” to provide transport for secondary school students with buses set to run at 50% capacity following advice from NPHET.