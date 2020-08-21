This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Aug 2020, 4:58 PM
5 minutes ago 243 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Delpixel
Image: Shutterstock/Delpixel

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLF: Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has resigned in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night, with pressure growing on a range of other senior figures including Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. 

2. #KILDARE: The government has said the regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two weeks, but will be lifted as planned for Laois and Offaly. 

3. #DONEGAL: A healthcare worker is “distraught” after her husband and two children were killed in a road accident during bad weather in Co Donegal, a priest has said.

4. #COMPENSATION: A judge has ruled that Stormont’s Executive Office is acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for injured victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

5. #SCHOOLS: Education minister Norma Foley has said it’s “quite a logistical challenge” to provide transport for secondary school students with buses set to run at 50% capacity following advice from NPHET.

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences.

