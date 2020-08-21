The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GOLF: Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has resigned in the wake of revelations he attended a golf function with over 80 attendees at a hotel on Wednesday night, with pressure growing on a range of other senior figures including Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.
2. #KILDARE: The government has said the regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two weeks, but will be lifted as planned for Laois and Offaly.
3. #DONEGAL: A healthcare worker is “distraught” after her husband and two children were killed in a road accident during bad weather in Co Donegal, a priest has said.
4. #COMPENSATION: A judge has ruled that Stormont’s Executive Office is acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for injured victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
5. #SCHOOLS: Education minister Norma Foley has said it’s “quite a logistical challenge” to provide transport for secondary school students with buses set to run at 50% capacity following advice from NPHET.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS