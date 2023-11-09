Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #VERDICT A jury of of nine men and three women this afternoon has found Jozef Puska guilty of the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy last year.
2. #HEROIN The HSE has issued a warning after a cluster of heroin overdoses have taken place in Dublin today.
3. #APPLE Advisor to European court has said the decision to throw out €13bn Apple tax case must be revisited.
4. #GAZA Fierce combat rages in Gaza City amid growing calls for ceasefire.
5. #ASHLING MURPHY The family of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy said it’s “imperative this vicious monster will never harm another woman” after Puska was found guilty.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site