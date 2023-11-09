EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #VERDICT A jury of of nine men and three women this afternoon has found Jozef Puska guilty of the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy last year.

Advertisement

2. #HEROIN The HSE has issued a warning after a cluster of heroin overdoses have taken place in Dublin today.

3. #APPLE Advisor to European court has said the decision to throw out €13bn Apple tax case must be revisited.

4. #GAZA Fierce combat rages in Gaza City amid growing calls for ceasefire.

5. #ASHLING MURPHY The family of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy said it’s “imperative this vicious monster will never harm another woman” after Puska was found guilty.