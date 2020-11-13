The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLARITY: Micheál Martin has said the government’s advice on travelling home from abroad for Christmas will be given at the end of November.

2. #VACCINE: The Taoiseach also said today that a Covid-19 vaccine should be available to the Irish public by mid-2021.

3. #ENGLAND: Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe died today aged 74.

4. #LEVEL 5: Halfway through Level 5, what does this week’s Covid-19 data tell us?

5. #OUT THE DOOR: Dominic Cummings is set to leave Downing Street “by Christmas”.