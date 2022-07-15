The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEATWAVE A nationwide status yellow high temperature warning is set to be in place from Sunday, as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures as high as 32 degrees.

2. #UKRAINE Gormanston tent camp in Meath is set to open on Monday as the government struggles to accommodate tens of thousands of refugees, promising today to avoid refugees having to sleep in the airport for more than one night.

3. #CANCELLED Aer Lingus has announced a further 10 flight cancellations for this weekend, citing a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and industrial action in Bordeaux, Lyon and Pisa airports.

4. #COVID-19 The INMO today called for elective procedures to be rescheduled at University Hospital Galway due to Covid-19 infections and overcrowding issues with over 70 patients currently on trolleys.

5. #FIRE SAFETY A levy should be imposed on the construction sector to help pay for remediation works on thousands of defective apartments, Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said.