EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BLANCHARDSTOWN A man accused of a hit-and-run and dangerous driving causing the deaths of a husband and wife, who died after being struck by a car in Dublin on St Stephen’s Day, has been remanded in custody.

2. #APPLE MONEY The new directly elected mayor of Limerick asked Taoiseach Simon Harris to give over half of the €14 billion Apple tax fund to Munster because the windfall had come from the industrial operations in the region.

3. #REST IN PEACE An Irish man wrongly convicted of IRA bombing attacks on pubs in Birmingham in the 1970s has died at the age of 80.

4. #ROAD SAFETY Gardaí have appealed to road users to take extra care over the New Year period, after eight people died on Irish roads over Christmas.

5. #JIMMY CARTER President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to former US president, Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights campaigner Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100.