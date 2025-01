EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GERMANY: European Commission has denied covering up Ursula von der Leyen’s health during bout with pneumonia

2. #CEASEFIRE: Israel’s finance minister has promised to reject a peace deal in Gaza after reports that truce talks progressed overnight

3. #CONSUMERS: The most-popular shopping day last year was 23 December

4. #NEARLY THERE: Government formation negotiations reaching the finish line as talks continue today

5. #CAVAN: A woman who was killed in her home in Cavan has been named locally

