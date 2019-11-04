This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 November, 2019
The 5 at 5: Monday

The five top stories this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 4 Nov 2019, 5:13 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul
Image: Shutterstock/Nomad_Soul

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Broadcasting legend Gay Byrne has died aged 85 and a special live edition of The Late Late Show will be aired tomorrow in his memory. 

2. #RAIN: Spot flooding is expected in the Dublin region as a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued. 

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí are appealing for information after a boy’s body was found at a house in Limerick. 

4. #LISA SMITH: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful for a breakthrough in Lisa Smith’s case “within a few weeks”. 

5. #COURTS: A teenager who slashed a woman’s throat in Dún Laoghaire in 2017 has been sentenced to 11 years detention but this will be reviewed in 2023. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

