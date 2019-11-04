The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Broadcasting legend Gay Byrne has died aged 85 and a special live edition of The Late Late Show will be aired tomorrow in his memory.

2. #RAIN: Spot flooding is expected in the Dublin region as a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued.

3. #APPEAL: Gardaí are appealing for information after a boy’s body was found at a house in Limerick.

4. #LISA SMITH: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful for a breakthrough in Lisa Smith’s case “within a few weeks”.

5. #COURTS: A teenager who slashed a woman’s throat in Dún Laoghaire in 2017 has been sentenced to 11 years detention but this will be reviewed in 2023.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.