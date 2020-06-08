The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHASE TWO: Ireland began Phase Two of the easing of restrictions today as the Government urged the public to “stay local”.

2. #CORK: A 17-year-old boy charged in connection with a violent incident in Carrigaline where another teenager was slashed and stabbed with a bottle has received bail but has been warned not to go on social media.

3. #DUNDALK: An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack on the home of a serving garda.

4. #LIMERICK: A field hospital constructed on the grounds of the University of Limerick has opened to help deal with overcrowding across the county’s healthcare facilities.

5. #FBI: US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.