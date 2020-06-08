This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Jun 2020, 4:55 PM
39 minutes ago 2,314 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Bayhu19
Image: Shutterstock/Bayhu19

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHASE TWO: Ireland began Phase Two of the easing of restrictions today as the Government urged the public to “stay local”.

2. #CORK: A 17-year-old boy charged in connection with a violent incident in Carrigaline where another teenager was slashed and stabbed with a bottle has received bail but has been warned not to go on social media.

3. #DUNDALK: An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack on the home of a serving garda.

4. #LIMERICK: A field hospital constructed on the grounds of the University of Limerick has opened to help deal with overcrowding across the county’s healthcare facilities.

5. #FBI: US authorities have formally requested Prince Andrew answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

