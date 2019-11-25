The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYMUN: Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a shipping container in north Dublin. The discovery was made at approximately 10.50am this morning.

2. #PATIENTS: A nation-wide survey has found that patients are worried about not being informed enough about their treatment, care and medication.

3. #NOEL GREALISH: Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has written to Independent TD Noel Grealish asking him to clarify “the apparent ethnic basis” of his statement on Nigerian remittances.

4. #FGM: A man accused of carrying out female genital mutilation (FGM) on his young daughter at their family home in Dublin has said he does not agree with the practice. The man, who is charged alongside his wife, told gardaí he knows FGM is illegal and that people can go to jail for carrying it out.

5. #DUBLIN: Dublin airport has opened a sensory room for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment or other special needs.