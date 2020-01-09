The 5 at 5: Thursday

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 4:54 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTION 2020: Independent TDs have said that they are planning a motion of no confidence against Health Minister Simon Harris over his record on health.

2. #CABRA: A man charged in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a pensioner in Dublin this week told gardaí when charged that the incident was a “joke that went wrong”.

3. #RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: Sadly not, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for four counties.

4. #MICHELLE O’NEILL: The leader of Sinn Féin in the North has said that it’s up to the British and Irish governments to ensure that the Northern Ireland Assembly is “rights-based and sustainable”, as talks to revive Stormont continued late into the night yesterday.

5. #UNROYALLING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior royals. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

