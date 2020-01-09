The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ELECTION 2020: Independent TDs have said that they are planning a motion of no confidence against Health Minister Simon Harris over his record on health.

2. #CABRA: A man charged in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a pensioner in Dublin this week told gardaí when charged that the incident was a “joke that went wrong”.

3. #RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: Sadly not, a Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for four counties.

4. #MICHELLE O’NEILL: The leader of Sinn Féin in the North has said that it’s up to the British and Irish governments to ensure that the Northern Ireland Assembly is “rights-based and sustainable”, as talks to revive Stormont continued late into the night yesterday.

5. #UNROYALLING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they are to “step back” as senior royals.