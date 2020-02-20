The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DÁIL 33: The 33rd Dáil is meeting for the first time today. It will hold a vote on Taoiseach where no one is expected to be elected. Seán Ó Fearghaíl was reelected as Ceann Comhairle. Follow all the developments here.

2. #GERMANY: Police in Germany are probing the attacker’s far-right terror connections after nine people were killed in shootings in a Frankfurt suburb.

3. #BOMB SCARE: A suspect device was left outside the home of the uncle of Sinn Féin MP John Finucane.

4. #MICROBEADS: Ireland has outlawed the sale, manufacture, import and export of products containing microplastics.

5. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has forecast that the weather will remain unsettled over the coming days with a risk of snow and flooding in some areas.